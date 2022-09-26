Government-backed PI insurance scheme opens in attempt to ‘unblock’ EWS bottleneck

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A government-backed professional indemnity insurance (PII) scheme has launched, aimed at tackling a severe shortage of fire professionals able to undertake External Wall System 1 (EWS1) assessments.
The long-awaited initiative has been set up to expand the pool of surveyors and engineers able to complete the checks on high-rise buildings and ease a logjam that has left thousands of leaseholders in limbo for years.
The government said that launching the scheme was an “unprecedented step”, but that it is committed to “unblocking the market” for existing and future leaseholders.
Developed with insurance agencies SCOR UK and MGAM, the scheme has been designed to last for five years, after which it is hoped insurers will rejoin the market and remove the need for a state-backed scheme.
It was first announced in 2021 by Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, then building safety minister, to help ensure there was “sufficient capacity” in the market to allow EWS1 forms to be completed quickly.
The Government Actuary’s Department has estimated expected losses at around £100m to the department – but these losses, and the cost of the scheme, will be offset by the premiums purchased by the assessors.
In a statement to the House of Commons in June, then housing minister Stuart Andrew said the government will only offer professional indemnity insurance cover for accredited professionals who have the “requisite training, expertise and knowledge to undertake the EWS1 assessment”.
He added that assessments would be subject to an audit process to ensure they are being completed accurately.
The EWS1 process was launched in 2019 as a way for a building owner to confirm that the walls on a residential building with cladding were safe. But while it was supposed to free up the market, it had the opposite effect.
A lack of available professionals qualified to complete the EWS1 assessments meant leaseholders were left waiting for years for the certification to prove their buildings were safe.
This problem was exacerbated by a lack of insurance companies willing to provide PII cover to individuals undertaking fire safety checks. This was due to concern that the language of the EWS1 form shifts responsibility onto the party conducting the review and opens them up to unlimited liability.
There have been previous attempts to tackle the PII issue. The Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors (RICS) in 2021 changed its guidance to require insurers to provide cover for fire safety claims on properties of four storeys or fewer.
To access the scheme, individuals must be named on the scheme eligibility register and must meet the qualifying requirements of their professional body.
The registers are managed by RICS and the Institution of Fire Engineers.
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