Government-backed PI insurance scheme opens in attempt to ‘unblock’ EWS bottleneck

The long-awaited initiative has been set up to expand the pool of surveyors and engineers able to complete the checks on high-rise buildings and ease a logjam that has left thousands of leaseholders in limbo for years.

The government said that launching the scheme was an “unprecedented step”, but that it is committed to “unblocking the market” for existing and future leaseholders.

Developed with insurance agencies SCOR UK and MGAM, the scheme has been designed to last for five years, after which it is hoped insurers will rejoin the market and remove the need for a state-backed scheme.

It was first announced in 2021 by Lord Stephen Greenhalgh, then building safety minister, to help ensure there was “sufficient capacity” in the market to allow EWS1 forms to be completed quickly.