Government-backed review of CPOs to kick off as rules branded ‘fragmented’

The Law Commission is due to start the review “imminently” after being asked by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to look at how to modernise the current system.

However, the review process is expected to take up to three years, Inside Housing understands, after which the government will decide whether to implement recommendations from a final report.

Under compulsory purchase laws, a local authority is able to acquire land or property without the consent of the owner and is often used on large housing schemes.

However, long-running concerns around the current laws have existed.