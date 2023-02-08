Government-backed review of CPOs to kick off as rules branded ‘fragmented’

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A government-commissioned review of compulsory purchase orders (CPOs) is being launched as the current rules have been branded “fragmented and complex”.
The Law Commission is due to start the review “imminently” after being asked by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to look at how to modernise the current system.
However, the review process is expected to take up to three years, Inside Housing understands, after which the government will decide whether to implement recommendations from a final report.
Under compulsory purchase laws, a local authority is able to acquire land or property without the consent of the owner and is often used on large housing schemes.
However, long-running concerns around the current laws have existed.
The Law Commission made recommendations for changes in 2003 and 2004, which were not implemented in full. Small changes to the law have been made since then.
Nicholas Paines KC, public law commissioner, said: “It is important that the legislative regime is effective, consistent, and clear to both landowners and acquiring authorities – but the current laws are fragmented and complex, often leading to uncertainty and unpredictability.”
The review will look at two elements: the procedures governing the acquisition of land through CPOs; and the system for assessing the compensation awarded to parties involving acquisitions.
Mr Paines added: “Our project will help to ensure that the law governing compulsory purchase is modernised and simplified – so that it can better support future projects at a local and national level.”
The government first revealed that it was planning to review compulsory purchase law when it published the Levelling Up Bill last May.
The bill also included changes to allow CPOs to have an expiry period of more than three years and increasing the flexibility on the date an acquiring authority becomes the legal owner of land.
Dehenna Davison, minister for levelling up, said: “Giving councils the right tools to drive forward regeneration across our towns and cities and deliver much-needed new homes is essential to our levelling-up mission.
“I am very pleased the Law Commission will review compulsory purchase law to make sure current rules are fit for purpose and councils have greater confidence on when and how they can use these powers.”
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