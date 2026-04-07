Government backs 20 pilots with £2m to boost tenant voices

The government has backed 20 pilot projects aimed at putting more power in the hands of tenants, with each receiving a share of £2m of funding #UKhousing

Projects include a “living room on wheels” offering residents a space to talk to housing officers face to face in Wigan, and a new digital platform for residents in high-risk buildings in Newham to quickly raise concerns about building safety.

This is part of a new government drive to “get landlords to listen”, with each project testing out methods to give tenants clearer and faster ways to influence their landlords.

The pilot projects will provide solutions to issues tenants were most concerned about, the government said, including “ignored repairs, poor updates, slow responses and being bounced between services”.

They will also focus on boosting the voices of tenants who face challenges such as disabilities, trauma or low digital access.

All 20 projects will launch by the end of April and will run for 12 months, involving thousands of tenants. The government said learnings from the targeted interventions could then be rolled out nationwide.