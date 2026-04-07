Government backs 20 pilots with £2m to boost tenant voices

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has backed 20 pilot projects aimed at putting more power in the hands of tenants, with each receiving a share of £2m of funding.
This is part of a new government drive to “get landlords to listen”, with each project testing out methods to give tenants clearer and faster ways to influence their landlords.
Projects include a “living room on wheels” offering residents a space to talk to housing officers face to face in Wigan, and a new digital platform for residents in high-risk buildings in Newham to quickly raise concerns about building safety.
The pilot projects will provide solutions to issues tenants were most concerned about, the government said, including “ignored repairs, poor updates, slow responses and being bounced between services”.
They will also focus on boosting the voices of tenants who face challenges such as disabilities, trauma or low digital access.
All 20 projects will launch by the end of April and will run for 12 months, involving thousands of tenants. The government said learnings from the targeted interventions could then be rolled out nationwide.
As well as regional trials led by housing associations and councils, the pilots also include a new national website for shared owners, providing clear information about their rights, and a national artificial intelligence platform to help tenants communicate their concerns better.
The government said it had doubled the Social Housing Innovation Fund to £2m, after announcing a £1m fund in October last year.
Baroness Taylor, Lords minister for housing and local government, said: “We’ve doubled this fund to £2m so we can ramp up practical, real-world interventions that strengthen tenants’ voices and ensure they are respected and taken seriously.
“The best ideas will be rolled out nationwide and tenants will shape every step, so what we take forward genuinely works to transform tenants’ experiences.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s Daily News bulletin, featuring the latest social housing news delivered to your inbox.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories