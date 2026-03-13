Government backs environmental regulators with £100m to tackle planning delays

Regulators Natural England and the Environment Agency will have a mandate to prioritise outcomes over process, in an effort to speed up decision-making while maintaining high environmental standards.

The £100m cash injection, to be spread over three years, will fund specialist staff and modern digital systems so that regulators can help developers complete environmental assessments more quickly and accurately.

These new policy statements set out how the regulators should use “constrained discretion to support sensible, place-based decision-making, including as part of planning approvals, while ensuring full compliance with environmental law”.