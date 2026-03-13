Government backs environmental regulators with £100m to tackle planning delays

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The government has issued new guidelines in the form of strategic policy statements to two environmental regulators in a bid to reset regulation and fast-track homes, transport and clean energy.
Regulators Natural England and the Environment Agency will have a mandate to prioritise outcomes over process, in an effort to speed up decision-making while maintaining high environmental standards.
The £100m cash injection, to be spread over three years, will fund specialist staff and modern digital systems so that regulators can help developers complete environmental assessments more quickly and accurately.
These new policy statements set out how the regulators should use “constrained discretion to support sensible, place-based decision-making, including as part of planning approvals, while ensuring full compliance with environmental law”.
A new infrastructure unit has been set up to tackle planning issues as they emerge, with the most complex issues passed to the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs’ infrastructure board for further scrutiny.
Emma Reynolds, secretary for the environment, food and rural affairs, said: “Our regulators do vital work protecting the environment we all depend on.
“These strategic policy statements give them a clear mandate to deliver on our twin missions – economic growth and nature recovery.”
A new development industry council will bring developers and the government together in the spring to discuss practical solutions to planning challenges.
At the same time, the government has announced a lead environmental regulator for East West Rail in an effort to co-ordinate a more joined-up approach.
The project is estimated to unlock £6.7bn in economic growth, support 100,000 new homes and provide more frequent trains for passengers between Oxford and Cambridge.
Ms Reynolds added: “Having one lead environmental regulator in charge speeds up approvals and helps projects like East West Rail to progress at pace, without compromising our ironclad commitment to the environment. This is a win-win situation for jobs, prosperity and nature.
“Today marks a decisive shift in our drive to make regulation work for the people of Britain as we build more homes, restore nature and strengthen our communities in a decade of national renewal.”
Philip Duffy, chief executive of the Environment Agency, said: “These measures will accelerate the Environment Agency’s ongoing shift from process-driven to outcomes-focused regulation, helping to unblock development while protecting the environment we all rely on.
“We will play a key role as lead environment regulator for East West Rail, bringing developers and regulators together to prevent environmental damage and streamline approvals.”
Marian Spain, chief executive of Natural England, said: “The clear direction set out by government today directly aligns with our new corporate strategy, which sets how we are going further and faster to recover nature to support growth, public health and food security.”
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