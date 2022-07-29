Government backs plan to make homes more accessible

Responding to a consultation on standards for new homes, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said it is committed to raising the minimum standard in order to give “people the dignity and security they deserve in their homes”.

Raising the minimum accessibility standard will require all new homes to have step-free access to all entrance-level rooms and facilities as well as further features to make homes more easily adaptable over time.

The proposed change means older and disabled people can live more independently in their own homes, with greater choice and control over their lives, and be able to work, socialise and contribute to society as fully as possible.

The plan will also future proof new homes for successive generations, saving costs associated with moving or adapting homes.