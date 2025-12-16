New planning policies in favour of densification and development near train stations could unlock land for 1.8 million new homes, the government has said #UKhousing

Government believes second major overhaul of planning rules in space of year could unlock 1.8 million new homes #UKhousing

Among the government’s proposals is a default “yes” to housing developments around well-connected train stations, a policy announced last month , and the same “yes” to new homes being built upwards in towns and cities.

The government said this will be the “biggest rewrite of planning rules in over a decade” and will make the system “clearer, more predictable and faster to build 1.5 million new homes” before the end of this parliament.

In a new consultation out today (16 December), the government has proposed an overhaul of the National Planning Policy Framework (NPPF), just a year after it finalised a version of the framework which restored mandatory housing targets and set out a definition of ‘grey belt’ land.

Other key revisions to the NPPF include making it easier for developers to build higher-density housing, a new ‘medium’ site category which eases certain planning rules, and “streamlining” standards on energy efficiency and biodiversity net gain.

The government also wants to encourage a “more diverse mix of housing”, such as rural affordable homes and accessible homes for older people and disabled people.

“These measures will pave the way for a stable, rules-based system where developments that meet clear standards can move quickly from plans to construction – the most significant rewrite of national planning policy in over a decade,” the government said.

The policy changes published today provided more detail on the government’s policy around train stations. It proposed the policy will apply to stations served by more than two trains an hour in any one direction, which amounts to coverage of just under two-thirds of all stations in England.

Under the proposed changes, there would also be a minimum density requirement of 50 dwellings per hectare for developments around "well-connected" train stations.

Alongside this, the government aims to make densification of urban and suburban areas easier, with planning policy that is much more supportive of redeveloping corner plots, infill development between existing homes and upwards building.

“The new rail and densification policies are expected to unlock a potential 1.8 million homes in the coming years and decades,” the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) said.

To introduction of ‘medium’ sites – the new category for sites between 10 and 49 homes – will mean that SME builders do not face the same rules and costs as larger housing sites.

MHCLG is consulting on lifting the building safety levy for these sites, as well as the possibility of discharging affordable housing obligations by making a cash payment to registered providers.

The proposals also include action on standards to ensure that where quantitative standards are set in building regulations, for example around energy efficiency, local authorities do not go beyond those in their local plans.

These proposed changes to the NPPF will at this stage remain policy rather than statutory.

MHCLG is also proposing that these new decision-making policies “effectively override conflicting local policies from day one” of publication of the finalised NPPF, which is expected in spring next year after the 12-week consultation.