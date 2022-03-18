Government blocks attempt by central London boroughs to restrict permitted development

In a letter seen by Inside Housing, housing minister Stuart Andrew refused to grant the local authorities permission to limit the conversions of offices or shops to homes within a certain area.

He has asked the councils to reconsider their proposals, including by potentially limiting the ban on the controversial planning rules to a smaller geographical area.

The letter was sent to Westminster Council. However, Mr Andrew said similar letters had been sent to Camden, Lambeth, the Royal Borough of Kensington and Chelsea (RBKC), Southwark, Tower Hamlets and Wandsworth councils.

The councils had applied for Article 4 Directions, which limit the use of permitted development rights (PDR) in a defined geographical area.

Introduced in 2013, PDR allow developers to convert certain types of buildings, such as offices and shops, into homes, without receiving full planning permission.

In 2020, a government-commissioned report found that PDR often resulted in poor-quality homes that failed to meet space standards.