Government clarifies position on cladding support for non-owner-occupiers amid confusion

In a tweet sent out by building safety minister Lord Greenhalgh on Saturday morning, he said he wanted to put an end to the “nonsense” that those who sub-let are excluded from protections and confirmed that leaseholders who have moved out and sub-let their properties will benefit.

He added that this would also include shared owners who are sub-letting their homes.

The confirmation comes after several days of confusion around whether the government would guarantee support for leaseholders who do not live in their properties.

Oliver - I am happy to clarify the status of #leaseholders + put a stop to this nonsense that those who sublet are excluded from our commitment to protect #leaseholders from the #BuildingSafetyCrisis. pic.twitter.com/pKVFxNzP6K — Stephen Greenhalgh #GetBoostedNow (@team_greenhalgh) Oliver - I am happy to clarify the status of #leaseholders + put a stop to this nonsense that those who sublet are excluded from our commitment to protect #leaseholders from the #BuildingSafetyCrisis. pic.twitter.com/pKVFxNzP6K — Stephen Greenhalgh (@team_greenhalgh) January 15, 2022

Following housing secretary Michael Gove’s building safety announcement on Monday, the government sent out a press notice stating that the new proposals would mean “leaseholders living in their own flats” would not face any cladding costs in buildings taller than 11 metres. This caused leaseholders who did not live in their properties to raise questions on social media.