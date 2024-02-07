Research commissioned by the government has found that the evacuation time from a high-rise block is halved when there is a second staircase #UKhousing

Also with a single staircase, strategy two (Test 2-2) tested a full evacuation using door-knocking but without an EAS.

The study comprised live operational tests of five evacuation strategies between 3 and 6 May 2022, using fire and rescue service (FRS) staff and other volunteers from stakeholder groups to act as residents. These were tests of potential evacuation strategies for situations in which it becomes untenable to expect residents to remain in the building under the stay put policy.

The efficiency of evacuation strategies and follow-up modelling were set up to provide evidence to support the development of national guidelines for carrying out evacuations from HRRBs, a key ask from phase one of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry.

The research was conducted by the University of Central Lancashire (UCLan) with support from the London Fire Brigade (LFB). The findings indicate that two staircases are likely to support a much faster evacuation from a high-rise residential block (HRRB) than one staircase.

Strategy 3A (Test 3A-2) varied in that a full evacuation using an EAS took place with phased bottom-up from above the fire. Approach 3B (Test 3B-2) trialled a phased top-down from above the fire.

However, the results were most pronounced in strategy four (Test 4-2), where a full simultaneous evacuation took place using an EAS and two staircases.

When using two staircases (one for evacuation and one for firefighting), evacuation times were shorter than for all other evacuation strategies.

Strategy one and for both tested full evacuations with an EAS. However, Test 4-2 (with two staircases) was completed in nine minutes and two seconds, approximately half the time of Test 1-1 which completed in 19 minutes and 15 seconds.

A disused 17-storey tower block used by LFB for various exercises was selected for the evacuation tests as an example of a typical UK HRRB.

The findings come as the housing secretary announced in October that developers will have a transitional period of two-and-a-half years before they have to put a second staircase into buildings that are 18 metres or taller.

The mayor of London had previously stated that plans for new tall residential buildings in London will need to incorporate a second staircase in order to be signed off.

For each test, the fire started on the sixth floor and was assumed to spread upward to floors seven and eight. FRS stairwell protection teams (SPTs) initiated the evacuation tests based on the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

For operational decision-makers, the findings indicate that using an EAS (strategy one) resulted in faster evacuation than a door-knocking system (strategy two). The difference in these two instances showed evacuees in the second strategy leaving the building more than eight minutes longer than in the first.

The Home Office said in its summary of the report: “Future research could look to understand the impact of resident awareness of EAS on evacuation effectiveness, as this study’s scoping found that this is an important feature of it working well.”

The findings were not clear in showing whether either a top-down or bottom-up evacuation strategy is faster and which should be preferred during an evacuation. In these tests, evacuation starting from the highest floor above the fire completed in less time than bottom-up, where evacuation began from the first feasible floor above the fire.

However, due to the confounding variables in participants’ profiles – such as the number of participants and the amount instructed to walk at half pace – further testing would be required to establish robust conclusions.