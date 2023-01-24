Government commissions work on new official standard for modern methods of construction

MMC, which generally involves the construction of homes or components in factories before they are assembled on site, has been a major focus of government policy in recent years.

Advocates believe it will improve housing quality through the use of factory-based precision engineering, as well as substantially increasing the speed of construction compared to traditional building sites.

But the growing industry has also been plagued by financial difficulty, with a series of major new entrants reporting losses as high start-up costs are not matched by a high volume of orders.

There have also been warnings about the fire safety of new MMC developments, particularly when used for high-rise construction, given that MMC is subject to the same regulations as traditional masonry-based buildings, despite posing unique risks.

The government has now commissioned the British Standards Institution (BSI) to develop a new standard for homes built using MMC.