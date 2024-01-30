Government confirms Building Safety Levy exemptions

The exemptions from the developer tax, which will aim to raise £3bn over the next decade to fix unsafe blocks between 11 and 18 metres, were revealed in response to a consultation launched in November 2022 by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC).

The government said it has listened to the concerns of the sector and that exemptions have been chosen in order to avoid affordable developments hitting viability thresholds.

A total of 87% of stakeholders agreed with this approach.

As a result, DLUHC confirmed that affordable housing and non-social homes built by a not-for-profit registered provider will all be exempt from the levy.