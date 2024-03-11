Government confirms double council tax for homes left empty for 12 months

The 100% council tax premium will apply when a home has been empty for 12 months, rather than the current period of two years.

Councils will be given new powers to introduce the tax premium on second homes and spend the money “from the next financial year”, which begins next month.

On Monday 11 March, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) confirmed “a very limited number” of exemptions to the tax rise following a consultation, which it said would “ensure the changes are fair to homeowners”.