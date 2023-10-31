Government confirms for-profit providers are not covered by ASB legislation

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For-profit registered providers are not classified as a housing provider under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014, the government has confirmed.
The clarification means that for-profit providers are unable to use the powers under the act designed to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB).
This includes applying for civil injunctions and applying for absolute (mandatory) grounds for possession of secure and assured tenancies where ASB has occurred.
Legal examples of ASB can also include loud noise from neighbours, harassment such as verbal abuse or threats, vandalism, property damage and graffiti, and dumping rubbish.
The gap in the legislation has come about as a ‘housing provider’ is defined as either a housing trust, which within the meaning given by Section 2 of the Housing Associations Act 1985 is a charity.
Or a housing action trust established under Section 62 of the Housing Act 1988.
In England, a provider is a non-profit private registered provider of social housing. While in Wales, it is defined as a Welsh body registered as a social landlord under Section 3 of the Housing Act 1996.
In addition, a housing provider includes any body (other than a local authority or a body within Paragraphs A to D) that is a landlord under a secure tenancy within the meaning given by Section 79 of the Housing Act 1985.
Sian Evans, a partner at law firm Weightmans, explained that “housing-related nuisance or annoyance is identified as behaviour that affects a local authority or social landlord’s ability to manage their housing”.
She said: “Not-for-profit housing providers are able to lean on ASB legislation to remove any tenants that are causing distress in their neighbourhood in any of the above ways.
“But those not classed as ‘housing providers’ within the law – for-profits – have little power in comparison to achieve vacant possession, beyond injunctions for breaching tenancy terms.
“It is difficult to pinpoint why for-profits have been repeatedly left out of ASB legal protection, but, as is often the case with these sorts of matters, it is most likely due to the world being a different place at the act’s conception.
"The UK’s housing sector is very different now than 15 years ago when the bill was put forward.”
Ms Evans added that she has been told by clients and colleagues that for-profits are now lobbying to get themselves included as a housing provider under the act.
Samantha Grix, a partner at Devonshires, said: “For-profit registered providers have a growing and valuable presence in the social housing sector. However, their ability to manage ASB is significantly inhibited because of this lacuna in the legislation.”
She explained that for-profits are having to defer to other qualifying organisations to apply for injunctions, or if they are taking action themselves, are limited to enforcing the terms of the tenancy (which can have limited impact and is not available in many situations) or take possession proceedings.
Ms Grix added: “For-profits – as with all RPs [registered providers] – have a duty to manage and deter ASB yet find themselves restricted in comparison to their non-profit counterparts.
“Possession must always be a last resort and with the looming revisions to the Neighbourhood and Community Standard, it is difficult to see any policy reason why this should not be resolved and with pace.”
A Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities spokesperson said: “All housing providers are expected to help reduce anti-social behaviour. That includes issuing direct warnings about unacceptable behaviour or referrals to mediation and other support services.
“For more persistent cases of anti-social behaviour, for-profit private registered providers can involve partners, such as the local authority or the police, to use the powers available to them.”
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