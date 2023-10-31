Government confirms for-profit providers are not covered by ASB legislation

The clarification means that for-profit providers are unable to use the powers under the act designed to tackle anti-social behaviour (ASB).

This includes applying for civil injunctions and applying for absolute (mandatory) grounds for possession of secure and assured tenancies where ASB has occurred.

Legal examples of ASB can also include loud noise from neighbours, harassment such as verbal abuse or threats, vandalism, property damage and graffiti, and dumping rubbish.

The gap in the legislation has come about as a ‘housing provider’ is defined as either a housing trust, which within the meaning given by Section 2 of the Housing Associations Act 1985 is a charity.

Or a housing action trust established under Section 62 of the Housing Act 1988.

In England, a provider is a non-profit private registered provider of social housing. While in Wales, it is defined as a Welsh body registered as a social landlord under Section 3 of the Housing Act 1996.