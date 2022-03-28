Government confirms new national resident panel as plans to ‘reform’ sector published

The panel will be made up of roughly 250 tenants across England who will scrutinise measures to strengthen the Decent Homes Standard, training and qualification for staff, a new Access to Information Scheme and other planned reforms.

Any social housing tenant will be able to apply to be on the panel, with applications closing at the end of next month.

Writing in Inside Housing, minister for homelessness and rough sleeping Eddie Hughes said the panel will “have a hotline into government” and will shape ministers’ efforts “to reform the sector”.

Inside Housing revealed on Friday that the government was planning to create such a panel as part of a series of changes being introduced today, almost a year-and-a-half after the Social Housing White Paper was published.