Government confirms plan to ‘respectfully and carefully’ take down Grenfell Tower over two years

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The government has confirmed its plans to take down Grenfell Tower over a period of two years, with no changes made to the tower before the eighth anniversary of the tragedy in June.
In a statement today (7 February), the government said it is “committed to taking the next steps respectfully and carefully” and will continue to support and engage the bereaved families, survivors and local residents.
Over the coming months, a specialist contractor will be announced to develop a plan for taking the tower down “through a process of careful and sensitive progressive deconstruction that happens behind the wrapping”.
Angela Rayner has confirmed that materials from the site and parts of the tower will be able to be removed and returned to the community for inclusion in a memorial.
The decision to take down the tower has been criticised by a Grenfell Tower survivors’ group after the deputy prime minister and housing secretary informed them of the government’s plans earlier this week.
In response to a meeting with Ms Rayner, Grenfell United members said they had not been “meaningfully consulted” on the decision that has been reached regarding the tower.
The government said Ms Rayner had “prioritised engagement with the community since her appointment in July and has met bereaved families, survivors and residents in the immediate community”.
“This is a deeply personal matter for the people affected and the deputy prime minister is committed to keeping their voice at the heart of this process. She recognises how difficult it is for them and her priority has been to let them know her decision first,” the government said.
Ms Rayner confirmed in December that there would be no “immediate changes” to the site and no alterations before June. The government said she had offered bereaved families and survivors the opportunity to meet since last November.
“The tower was the home of the 72 innocent people who lost their lives, and of survivors whose lives were forever changed. It is clear from conversations it remains a sacred site. It is also clear that there is not a consensus about what should happen to it,” the government said.
According to engineering advice, the tower is stable due to measures put in place to protect it, but it is “significantly damaged” and its condition will worsen over time.
While one suggestion has been to retain some floors of the tower as a memorial, engineers have advised that not “many” of the floors would be able to be kept.
The government said Ms Rayner had concluded that “it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families, whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting”.
Ministers first announced a memorial commission in 2018 to decide “the most fitting and appropriate way to remember” the 72 people who died.
The independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been having conversations with survivors, bereaved families and the community since 2020 on how to best commemorate the tragedy.
The commission called on the government last year to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.
A design competition was launched in July this year to find a team to deliver a “bold, fitting and lasting memorial”.
The government also said it had “regularly consulted” the police, HM Coroner and the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to make sure the decisions “do not interfere with their important work in pursuit of justice and accountability”.
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