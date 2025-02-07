Government confirms plan to ‘respectfully and carefully’ take down Grenfell Tower over two years

Ms Rayner confirmed in December that there would be no “immediate changes” to the site and no alterations before June. The government said she had offered bereaved families and survivors the opportunity to meet since last November.

“The tower was the home of the 72 innocent people who lost their lives, and of survivors whose lives were forever changed. It is clear from conversations it remains a sacred site. It is also clear that there is not a consensus about what should happen to it,” the government said.

According to engineering advice, the tower is stable due to measures put in place to protect it, but it is “significantly damaged” and its condition will worsen over time.

While one suggestion has been to retain some floors of the tower as a memorial, engineers have advised that not “many” of the floors would be able to be kept.

The government said Ms Rayner had concluded that “it would not be fair to keep some floors of the building that are significant to some families, whilst not being able to do so for others and knowing that, for some, this would be deeply upsetting”.

Ministers first announced a memorial commission in 2018 to decide “the most fitting and appropriate way to remember” the 72 people who died.

The independent Grenfell Tower Memorial Commission has been having conversations with survivors, bereaved families and the community since 2020 on how to best commemorate the tragedy.

The commission called on the government last year to fulfil its “moral duty” by funding and maintaining any new structure.

A design competition was launched in July this year to find a team to deliver a “bold, fitting and lasting memorial”.

The government also said it had “regularly consulted” the police, HM Coroner and the Grenfell Tower Inquiry to make sure the decisions “do not interfere with their important work in pursuit of justice and accountability”.