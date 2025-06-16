Government confirms social rent will be priority in new Affordable Homes Programme

Following the announcement of a 10-year rent settlement and a £39bn AHP in last week’s Spending Review, Inside Housing asked for clarity on grant levels, and the split between social rent, affordable rent and shared ownership.

The government said it will confirm more details about the new AHP “shortly, including the proportion of social housing”.

However, it did confirm that the priority will be social rent. The new £39bn AHP will amount to nearly £4bn a year over the next 10 years.