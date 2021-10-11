Government considering measures to reduce dropouts in future VRTB schemes

Options being explored include “backfilling” dropouts in a bid to make sure the largest number of housing association tenants are able to buy their home at a discount.

Housing minister Chris Pincher told a fringe event at the Conservative Party Conference last week that he wanted to “reinvigorate” the Right to Buy.

In response to a question from Inside Housing about what measures he was proposing to do so, Mr Pincher said: “Well, as you probably know, we have run some pilots on Right to Buy to ensure that the very important opportunity that people have to buy their home, the home that they live in, their home that they’ve possibly improved, maybe even extended, should be given to them.

“I think we can do a number of things, I think we can look when we run future pilots at backfilling any dropouts in the total number of opportunities to Right to Buy that are in that particular scheme, so you maximise the opportunity for Right to Buy.”

Between 2018 and 2020, the government ran a large-scale pilot allowing housing association tenants across the Midlands to enter a ballot to become homeowners at a cut price.

Around 1,900 homes were sold, less than the 3,000 initially anticipated.

In May 2019, Inside Housing reported that more than half the tenants who had been successful in the ballot dropped out without continuing their application to buy.

That was largely down to a lack of appetite for portability, where discounts could be used to buy a different housing association home in cases where the applicant’s current home was exempt from the scheme.