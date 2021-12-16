Government considers blocking Rydon’s housebuilding arm from Help to Buy scheme

According to sources close to government, housing secretary Michael Gove is contemplating stopping Rydon’s housebuilding arm, Rydon Homes, from accessing funding from the Help to Buy scheme due to its role in installing combustible cladding on Grenfell Tower.

Rydon Maintenance, the maintenance arm of the group, was the cladding contractor during the refurbishment of the building, which suffered a deadly fire in June 2017 that resulted in the deaths of 72 people.

The aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding added during the refurbishment was identified as the “primary cause of fire spread” on the night of the fire by the inquiry looking into the events.

Inside Housing revealed two weeks ago that as part of the government’s move to hit those involved in the Grenfell Tower refurbishment and the current building safety crisis, it is looking to ban companies from public contracts and government funding programmes, such as the Help to Buy.

It is now understood that Mr Gove is considering taking action against Rydon Homes specifically.

The housing secretary would be using powers under the Housing and Regeneration Act, which allow him to advise Homes England to stop certain firms from participating on certain government programmes, to restrict Rydon Homes from accessing Help to Buy funding.

The Help to Buy scheme was launched in 2013 under David Cameron’s government and allows first-time buyers with deposits of as low as 5% to borrow up to 20% (40% in London) of the full purchase price of a home.

Since its inception, it has been largely attributed to supporting the huge profits that many house builders have made in recent years due to the popularity of the scheme.

It is due to be withdrawn completely in April 2023, meaning Rydon Homes would only lose out for just over a year.