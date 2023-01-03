Government consultation proposes second staircases in new tall buildings

The government revealed before Christmas that it will consider amending building codes applicable in England and Wales to require a second staircase for new developments above this height – roughly equivalent to 10 storeys.

Currently the rules include no requirement for a second staircase, an issue that has provoked criticism from safety campaigners and fire authorities in the aftermath of the Grenfell Tower fire.

Announcing the consultation on 23 December, building safety minister Lee Rowley said: “There are undoubtedly lessons still to be learnt from the Grenfell Tower tragedy and the Department for Housing is committed to working with the sector and residents to explore what more needs to be done to make new homes across the country safe.

“This consultation is the next step in the department’s work to improve building regulations and make sure they are as clear and effective as possible.”

Research comparing 30 international building codes, carried out by McGill University in Montreal, demonstrated that only the UK and South Korea have no requirement, with countries such as the United States, Ireland and Canada imposing requirements at four storeys and below.