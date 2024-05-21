Government consults on new rights for tenants to access information about their homes

Under the plans, information can be requested for free by a tenant or their representative, such as a lawyer.

This data could include health and safety inspections, repair actions and repair times, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) said.

Tenants experiencing damp and mould could request information on how many other homes in their building have the same problem, and what action the landlord has taken in terms of repair.

The DLUHC believes this will give tenants the tools they need to take further action if they choose.