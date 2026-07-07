Government consults on proposed exemption from ground rent cap

In the Commonhold and Leasehold Reform Bill, the government is legislating to cap ground rents at £250 per year, changing to a peppercorn after 40 years.

A ‘quid pro quo’ lease is where a higher ground rent is agreed between the leaseholder and freeholder for a corresponding reduction in premium.

The government would like to hear whether there should be an exemption for these types of leases, how it should be defined and how it should work.