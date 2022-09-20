Government could relax planning rules in 12 ‘investment zones’ under new plans, reports say

According to several reports in the national media, prime minister Liz Truss could introduce as many as 12 areas where planning laws would be loosened, tax would be lowered for both residents and businesses, and environmental protections diluted for new developments.

No decisions have been officially confirmed yet.

The investment zones are likely to include the West Midlands, Thames estuary, Tees Valley, West Yorkshire and Norfolk.

Chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng is expected to make the announcement about the investment zones in an emergency Budget on Friday.