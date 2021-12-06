Government ‘cover-up’ of dangerous cladding ‘one of the major scandals of our time’, lawyers tell Grenfell Inquiry

Ms Barwise drew attention to the Class 0 standard in government guidance, which has been the minimum requirement for cladding panels since 1952.

This standard primarily assessed the surface spread of flame, which means a product with a combustible core – like that used on Grenfell – could claim to possess it.

She said that the “culpable failure to detect” this flaw began in 1991 with a fire in a cladding system at Knowsley Heights in Merseyside. This block had been clad under a government funding programme and was being monitored by officials.

But when a fire broke out and spread over multiple floors, an official report prepared by the Building Research Establishment (BRE) revealed the cladding panels had been made of combustible glass-reinforced plastic marked for “limited circulation”.

A memo from the time – previously obtained by Inside Housing – noted that government press officers had requested the government “play down the issue of the fire”.

“Government’s tendency was to regard fires as something to be covered up or trivialised, such that the public might be ‘reassured’ and to avoid criticism of the underlying regulations,” said Ms Barwise.

She said not removing the Class 0 standard after this fire was “consistent with government legitimising the flammability of the cladding, rather than solving the safety problem it posed”.

She added that a further report produced by the BRE in 1994 revealed the dangers of rapid fire spread up through a cavity and the ineffectiveness of cavity barriers. This was kept secret and even contained a prohibition against reference in other published work.

“The consistent pattern of inadequate investigation and suppression of reports... goes beyond mere accident, and involves government collusion,” said Ms Barwise.

This fire was followed by another at Garnock Court in Scotland in 1999, which also spread via combustible glass-reinforced plastic panels.

She said the BRE’s report into this fire was “entirely neutered and did not even mention Class 0”. She described it as a “cover-up” and said the government “did not want to know” the extent to which the cladding had contributed to the fire.

Following this fire, the BRE conducted a survey to assess the cost of removing dangerous cladding systems from local-authority buildings.

“The likely reason [for the cover-up] was the need to avoid the bad press then circulating in a national newspaper, headed: ‘Danger flats that could explode like a tinderbox’ and to avoid the cladding scandal then estimated at a likely cost of £500m, but which has reached biblical proportions today,” said Ms Barwise.

Following this fire, the government commissioned the BRE to carry out a series of tests in order to develop new large-scale testing. The results were recently leaked to the BBC and have been seen by Inside Housing.

She said that a system that failed one of these tests in five minutes and 45 seconds included the same aluminium composite material (ACM) with a polyethylene core later used on Grenfell Tower.

Ms Barwise said it “beggars belief” that this ACM cladding was not specifically prohibited following these tests. One of the BRE reports to the government on these tests warned that “certain combustible claddings can support unlimited vertical flame spread”.

She said the likely reason the government failed to ban the use of the product or set tougher standards was “industry interference”. The Centre for Window and Cladding Technology (CWCT), the lobbying group, was said to have advised that tougher standards could lead to “economic consequences for the building industry and the UK as a whole”.

Ms Barwise also referred to a fire at The Edge – a serious blaze at an apartment complex in central Manchester in 2005.

This fire spread via ‘sandwich panels’ and allegedly resulted in an investigator remarking that it “signalled the end of rainscreen cladding”.

But the Class 0 standard was still not removed, despite many EU member states introducing tougher European Euroclass standards.

Ms Barwise described this as “cynical” and said the reason the government may have been reluctant to remove it was research suggesting tougher European standards may “discriminate against” foil-faced insulation products, such as those made by Kingspan and Celotex.

She said Kingspan had “boasted” in a technical bulletin in 2003 that “government has stated that it will not implement the new Euroclass system until the industry is ready to adopt it”.

Ms Barwise singled senior civil servant Brian Martin out for particular criticism, saying he had responsibility for fire safety guidance Approved Document B for 20 years by the time of the Grenfell Tower fire and had described it as “almost like my third child”.

“His perceived superior knowledge of Approved Document B and fire safety rendered him untouchable, and his behaviour and that of his department with him, became puerile and callous,” she said.

When the coalition government came to power in 2010, Ms Barwise said a policy was adopted which showed “unwavering commitment to the housing construction sector even when it became clear it posed a threat to safety”.