Government cuts Discretionary Housing Payment fund by £40m

English and Welsh councils will have £100m available to them in 2022-23 through DHPs, which represents a marked drop-off from the £140m available in 2021-22.

DHP funding is available for anyone entitled to housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit who needs further help.

The government has made additional DHP funding available to local authorities since 2011-12, intended to support households adjusting to the welfare reforms, which were introduced in 2013 and brought in cuts and changes to the system.

Last year, the government provided an initial £100m of DHP funding and then another £40m which it had reserved for later in the year.

For 2022-23, it will allocate an initial £98m in April, followed by another £2m later in the year.