Government cuts risk homelessness prevention work, councils warn

London Councils said the funding is local authorities’ “main homelessness prevention tool” and warned that the cut is coming at a time when boroughs are facing a “severe homelessness crisis”.

The government announced last week that councils in England and Wales will have £100m available to them in 2022-23 through DHPs, which represents a marked drop-off from the £140m available in 2021-22.

In London, DHP funding will be cut by 28% from £38m to £26.7m.

DHP funding is available to anyone entitled to housing benefit or the housing element of Universal Credit who needs further help.

Councils use the funding for things such helping to pay a rent deposit in advance or making up a shortfall between benefits and private rents.

The latest available figures show that in 2020, London boroughs issued 32,338 DHPs to help households with their housing costs.

At the same time, government data shows that the number of Universal Credit claimants in London who do not receive enough support to cover their rent increased by 180% to 133,570 between August 2019 and 2021.