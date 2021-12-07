Government ‘deeply sorry’ for failures in oversight of regulatory system before Grenfell

Appearing on behalf of the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (previously known as the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government), Jason Beer QC said that the government’s trust in industry had been “misplaced and abused”.

He said that the department had assumed compliance with the regulations was being monitored “at a local level” and it did not “see any need for it to superintend the inspectors”.

However, he stopped short of accepting flaws with government guidance or regulations, insisting that if they were properly followed “a large-scale cladding fire could not have happened”.

It came a day after the government was accused of a “prolonged period of concealment” of the risks of dangerous cladding and failing to amend low fire performance standards due to “industry interference”.

Stephanie Barwise QC, appearing for one group of bereaved and survivors, said fires in the 1990s and tests in the early 2000s illustrated the risk from dangerous cladding and should have resulted in action to prevent the disaster.

She said successive governments’ “unbridled passion for deregulation” coupled with a “radical housing agenda” since 2010 rendered it incapable of properly regulating the housebuilding industry and reliant on industry to write its own rules.