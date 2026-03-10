The government said it decided to push back the original October 2026 launch date after “engagement with industry on the delivery timeline”.

In an update on its consultation page yesterday, it added: “We will work with industry and the devolved administrations to agree a new launch date and shared implementation plan by the summer of this year.”

EPCs are used to assess a home’s energy efficiency and will be updated to include four different measurements including fabric performance and smart tech readiness under the government’s plans.

Social landlords must ensure their homes achieve an EPC C rating by 2030, though an analysis in November found they will likely miss this by two years.

The government has also said that, up until 2028, homes that meet the rating under the current framework will be compliant until the certificate expires.