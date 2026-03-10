You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
The government has delayed its reforms to domestic Energy Performance Certificates (EPC) to the second half of 2027.
The government said it decided to push back the original October 2026 launch date after “engagement with industry on the delivery timeline”.
In an update on its consultation page yesterday, it added: “We will work with industry and the devolved administrations to agree a new launch date and shared implementation plan by the summer of this year.”
EPCs are used to assess a home’s energy efficiency and will be updated to include four different measurements including fabric performance and smart tech readiness under the government’s plans.
Social landlords must ensure their homes achieve an EPC C rating by 2030, though an analysis in November found they will likely miss this by two years.
The government has also said that, up until 2028, homes that meet the rating under the current framework will be compliant until the certificate expires.
But housing groups warned last autumn that the new regime could threaten the sector’s ability to meet the deadline, alongside skills shortages in the retrofit supply chain.
In response to the delay, Kate Atherton, policy officer at the National Housing Federation, said: “Housing associations are committed to ensuring that all residents benefit from homes that are energy efficient, and to date more than three-quarters of their homes are EPC A to C, more than any other tenure.
“EPC reform is long overdue, and is vital to understanding how to best benefit residents over the long term, as well as what will be required by the new Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES).
“Housing associations are working towards the first MEES metric by 2030, however with the implementation date for EPC reform changed to 2027, it is essential that the supporting detail in the Home Energy Model is published in order to plan and deliver this vital work.”
A spokesperson for the British Property Federation said: “The 2026 launch date was always a stretch, so the delay to the new domestic EPC isn’t a surprise – and, in fact, it’s welcome.
“The real question now is what this means for the roll-out of new [MEES] for the private rented sector, where the new EPC is supposed to be the backbone of the regulations.”
Anna Moore, chief executive at Domna Group, said: “The impact of pushing back the new EPC methodology is continued uncertainty, which reduces housing association, local authority and landlord confidence investing in homes.
“There are significant changes proposed under the Home Energy Model – shifting to a primary fabric metric, changing how electric heating systems are scored, introducing ‘smart readiness’.
“Landlords are uncertain if investments made now will stand up under the new rules – or if they risk making major moves now and needing to do so again in 10 years when the EPC expires. We expect to see more people sitting on their hands as a result.”
Sign up to Inside Housing’s weekly Sustainability newsletter, featuring our in-depth coverage of the sector’s journey to delivering net zero.
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters.
Related stories