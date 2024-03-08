The Financial Times reported that chancellor Jeremy Hunt made the decision as part of his deliberations ahead of the Spring Budget.

The decision was not revealed in the accompanying Budget document, but the FT said internal calculations had revealed that the scheme delivered between £180m and £200m to local housing budgets in England.

Additionally, it was reportedly scrapped despite representations from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) to extend the policy.

The Local Government Association (LGA) said the move will “only continue to contribute to the loss of social housing”.