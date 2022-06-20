Government ‘enslaved to deregulation and wilfully blind to safety concerns’ in years before Grenfell, lawyers for community say

The inquiry into the fire today heard closing submissions for the evidence covering central government’s actions in the years before the fire, with three lawyers representing the tower’s community addressing the panel.

Stephanie Barwise QC, appearing for one group, said that the government’s efforts to present failures as “an unfortunate by-product of a prolonged lapse in concentration by the department’s officials, tinged with some unspecified ministerial responsibility”, was “fundamentally misleading”.

She said: “It is more than that. The evidence points to wilful blindness and complacency towards safety, which was subjugated to the more pressing and politically appealing housing and deregulatory agendas.”

She was followed by Sam Stein QC, on behalf of another group of bereaved and survivors, who said that government documents reveal that since at least 1988 “cladding fires were a known risk that could kill, a killing risk”.

Michael Mansfield QC, appearing for the same group, added: “The nature and substance of the evidence in this part of the inquiry beggars belief.

“An unresponsive system of parliamentary democracy wherein the concentration of power is vested in a cabal of short-term ministers bereft of any technical expertise to enable challenge, inquiry, robust oversight and transparency. This was, and is, a recipe for disaster.

“The core accelerant fanning the flames was a deep-rooted remorseless, aggressive political dogma disguised as freedom to facilitate the interests of industry and private enterprise.

“This combination of forces nurtured a hostile environment where health and fire safety, human rights and equality within social housing were systematically portrayed as impediments to the free market.”

He said that witness evidence from those in positions of authority had been “characterised by arrogance, ignorance, indifference and in some instances deceit”.