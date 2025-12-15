Government evaluation of Capital Letters highlights ‘over-optimistic’ business plan and lack of commitment from members

A government evaluation of housing procurement firm Capital Letters has described its 2019 business plan as “over-optimistic to the point of being unrealistic” #UKhousing

But in April, Inside Housing exclusively reported that the company planned to wind down after its remaining contracts were completed.

Capital Letters was set up six years ago with the ambition of boosting the supply of homes for homeless households and cutting bills for London councils.

The investigation highlighted many of the points identified in the government’s evaluation, which said there was “little acknowledgement in the business plan of key risks and obstacles, and how they might have been mitigated”.

It comes less than a week after Inside Housing’s own investigation , which pored over the procurement firm’s financial records and spoke extensively to former staffers, the chief executive, clients and investors to find out what went wrong.

The findings from ATQ Consultants, commissioned by the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), aim to capture the successes and challenges of the setup and delivery of Capital Letters, and “contain valuable learning for any organisation planning a similar initiative”.

Capital Letters launched with 13 council members, and ambitions to boost its membership to 25. Under its initial business model, the firm would find private landlords with properties to let at Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates, the maximum housing benefit level the government covered.

They would be matched with local authority members, allowing them to discharge their duty to house people by offering them a tenancy.

This plan included the ambition that member boroughs would transfer their existing private sector leased (PSL) portfolios to the company. However, no boroughs ever transferred their PSL stock to Capital Letters.

The evaluation said this was down to “the practical challenges of transferring individual leases and a view among some boroughs that the costs of Capital Letters managing their properties outweigh the benefits, or that they can achieve these benefits in other ways”.

Another key assumption in the business plan was the transfer of procurement staff, which also proved “unrealistic”. This was down “to risk aversion among the boroughs to transfer or second experienced staff to an untested entity, to staff reluctance to transfer”.

MHCLG does highlight the firm’s successes, including procuring around 6,500 properties and reducing competition between boroughs for a limited pool of properties, therefore reducing the power of landlords to play boroughs off against each other and drive up rents.

But the firm’s model was ultimately impacted by LHA rates, which have not kept pace with rising private sector rents. Raising LHA rates, a key ask of the sector, was not addressed in last month’s Autumn Budget.

Part of the lack of commitment from member boroughs was the need to see benefits before joining, in addition to “insufficient stakeholder engagement before and in the early stages of Capital Letters’ mobilisation”.

The MHCLG report also identified a lack of management involvement in early decisions, and challenges in finding other sources of income.