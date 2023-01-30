Government extends Help to Buy build deadline again

The decision, which could save hundreds of new first-time buyers’ purchases from falling through, means developers will now have until 17 March to get the new build homes complete.

Originally, homes built under the scheme were supposed to be finished by the end of December last year, but that deadline was pushed back to 31 January due to construction delays.

In a letter to the Home Builders Federation last week, housing minister Lucy Frazer said it was “disappointing” that some developers were asking for more time, but that she was prepared to offer another six weeks to “support the few remaining transactions over the line”.