Government faces legal challenge for ‘misleading public’ over Everyone In scheme

A judicial review is being brought against the government by a rough sleeper, who cannot be named due to an anonymity order, who was denied access to accommodation earlier this year despite the ongoing Everyone In scheme.

A lawyer representing the claimant told Inside Housing that the government had said to them earlier this year that Everyone In was “not a permanent programme”, despite ministers stating publicly at the time that the scheme was ongoing.

The case, which is due to be heard by the High Court this month, concerns the government’s efforts to find self-contained accommodation for rough sleepers during the coronavirus lockdown.

The scheme began in March 2020 as the UK was entering its first lockdown when government advisor Dame Louise Casey and homelessness minister Luke Hall wrote to all local authorities telling them to find accommodation for all rough sleepers by the weekend.

Both the media and the government have widely referred to the scheme as ‘Everyone In’, in reference to the wording used by Dame Louise in her original letter to local authorities.

The Everyone In scheme has been hailed as a huge success by ministers, with the government claiming that more than 37,000 individuals have been housed as part of the initiative.

However, throughout the pandemic, lawyers, charities and the media, including Inside Housing, have called into question whether some of the support being offered to rough sleepers during the first weeks of the pandemic has been rolled back. The government has repeatedly responded by stating that Everyone In is “ongoing”.

The judicial review is being brought forward by an individual with no recourse to public funds, who approached Camden Council for accommodation in March this year as the winter night shelters they had been sleeping in were set to close at the end of that month.

Before the pandemic, an individual with no recourse to public funds would usually be refused housing support from their council as a result of their immigration status.