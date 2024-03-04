Government faces legal challenge over green homes ‘roadblock’

A non-profit law firm is challenging the government in court for a “roadblock” on councils setting higher energy-efficiency standards for new homes #UKhousing

It follows a statement in December by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) which set limits on the ability of local authorities to require developers to implement higher standards of energy efficiency in new housing schemes.

The firm will argue that a recent government policy is delaying efforts to tackle fuel poverty and slow the transition to net zero.

The Good Law Project is supporting Rights Community Action (RCA), an environmental coalition, to launch the legal action in defence of councils that wish to bring in local energy standards that go beyond current building regulations.

Baroness Penn, parliamentary undersecretary of state at DLUHC, said current new build standards in force, alongside further ones due in 2025, already demonstrate the government’s commitment to reducing emissions of new homes.

She added: “Any planning policies that propose local energy-efficiency standards for buildings that go beyond current or planned buildings regulation should be rejected at examination if they do not have a well-reasoned and robustly costed rationale.”

Baroness Penn added that the “proliferation” of multiple local standards by councils could “add further costs” to building new homes by “adding complexity and undermining economies of scale”.

But the RCA believes the ministerial statement undermined local authority powers “in an unlawful fashion that goes against the objectives of the Climate Change Act 2008”.

The legal challenge also argued that the government “has failed to properly apply its own Environment Act 2021, that requires policy to be assessed properly for its environmental impacts”.

Last week, several local authorities and campaigners wrote to housing secretary Michael Gove, opposing his department’s “unnecessarily draconian” statement.