The scheme opened on Tuesday and is being funded by the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero’s £5m heat training grant. It will provide a £500 discount off the cost of training per person, which usually costs around £600 to complete.

More than 60 approved training centres in England will offer the discount, aimed at helping build a skilled workforce to scale up heat pump installations.

Applicants will sign up for the training through their chosen provider and confirm they are eligible for the grant.

The government’s Heat Training Grant competition for heat networks also opened today for training providers to bid for £500 discounts to train up to 4,000 new heat network professionals.