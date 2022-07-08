Government gives £14m to private rent company owned by London councils

Eddie Hughes, the minister for rough sleeping and housing, announced the funding at a conference hosted by the company, Capital Letters, earlier this week.

The grant funding will last until 2024. Capital Letters said it is developing independent sources of income to ensure the services it provides for homeless families will continue when the grant ceases.

This includes negotiating with property portfolio investors, alongside a plan to become a landlord itself, the council-owned company said in a statement.

Capital Letters is a not-for-profit company that was set up in 2019 to find good-quality affordable homes in the private rented sector so families can move out of temporary accommodation or avoid being made homeless.

It is owned by 21 member councils and has helped around 4,000 homeless families find homes in the private rented sector since it was set up.

Three more councils are expected to join this year, covering three-quarters of the boroughs in London.