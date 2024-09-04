Government gives controversial 351-home London tower block scheme green light

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The government has given the go-ahead for a controversial 351-home development next to a north London tube station, after the scheme was previously blocked by Grant Shapps when he was the transport secretary.
Louise Haigh, the new transport secretary, said she was giving the “important project” at Cockfosters the green light to “kickstart the development” of “much-needed” new homes.
The 1.36-hectare scheme includes plans for four blocks of flats ranging from four to 15 storeys in height, with 40% of homes to be classified as affordable.
Transport for London (TfL) first asked for permission to sell the land in 2021. It is currently used as a car park by Cockfosters station.
However, Mr Shapps intervened in March 2022 to block the scheme on the basis that the station’s parking provision would be “inadequate” if the development went ahead.
His decision came a month after Enfield Council granted planning permission for the scheme, despite 2,800 written objections and opposition from Theresa Villiers, the local MP at the time and a former environment secretary.
The intervention by Ms Haigh means TfL can grant a 250-year lease for the land.
The scheme will be overseen by TfL’s property company, Places for London. The firm is working on a number of projects across the capital, with a target to start construction of 20,000 homes, including 50% affordable housing, by 2031.
Graeme Craig, chief executive of Places for London, said: “We are delighted that we are now able to make progress with our plans at Cockfosters now that we have the green light to release the land.”
Connected Living London, a tie-up between TfL and build-to-rent specialist Grainger, will develop the scheme.
City Hall said work will progress to ensure that the development can begin “in the coming years”, without giving a specific timeframe. It said the work will include “updating the designs in response to the latest fire safety requirements”.
Sadiq Khan, the mayor of London, said: “After the previous government refused to approve the plans, I’m delighted that the new government has given us the green light to progress exciting plans for new homes at Cockfosters station.
“Building homes right next to public transport connections is a key part of our plans to deliver high-quality homes.”
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