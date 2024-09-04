Government gives controversial 351-home London tower block scheme green light

Louise Haigh, the new transport secretary, said she was giving the “important project” at Cockfosters the green light to “kickstart the development” of “much-needed” new homes.

The 1.36-hectare scheme includes plans for four blocks of flats ranging from four to 15 storeys in height, with 40% of homes to be classified as affordable.

Transport for London (TfL) first asked for permission to sell the land in 2021. It is currently used as a car park by Cockfosters station.