Government going ahead with abolition of 300,000 homes target

The government is “committed” to scrapping the 300,000 homes a year target, the new housing minister has confirmed #UKhousing

However, Ms Truss has been vocal about her opposition to having housing targets set by central government .

The figure was also included in the 2019 Conservative manifesto. In 2019-20, 242,700 homes were delivered, followed by 216,490 in 2020-21.

The target, which aims to increase housing affordability by delivering 300,000 homes per year by the mid-2020s, was unveiled in 2017 by then-chancellor Phillip Hammond.

Speaking to Inside Housing at the Conservative Party conference in Birmingham, Lee Rowley said that new prime minister Liz Truss has been “clear that she wants to abolish top-down housing targets”, while the government is currently “working through” the policy changes.

Mr Rowley said: “Liz was clear over the course of the summer that she wants to abolish top-down housing targets and she said that on multiple occasions.

“So we’re working through that policy change – obviously there is quite a lot to think about in terms of how to do that.”

The housing minister said more details can be expected in the coming weeks.

He added: “The prime minister has made a commitment. The government is committed to removing it, so we’ll be working through how we do that.”

One of the major concerns for social housing providers at the moment is the proposed rent cap, which aims to ensure that tenants do not face a huge rent hike amid the cost of living and energy crises.

Social housing rent rises are currently capped by government at a maximum of the Consumer Price Index (CPI) of inflation plus 1%, set in September.

But as inflation has soared this year, that formula would mean rents could be raised much more than usual.

Currently going through consultation, the proposals include a rent cap of 3%, 5% or 7%.

However, given the significant pressures social landlords are under, they are concerned that without extra support, their development pipelines and ability to carry out repairs and maintenance will be impacted.

Kate Henderson, chief executive of the National Housing Federation, warned that supported housing could become unviable.