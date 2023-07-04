Government grants itself power to replace HSE as Building Safety Regulator

The new Building Safety Regulator (BSR), which is currently on a recruitment drive, will oversee the new regulatory regime for high-rise residential buildings.

Established in last year’s Building Safety Act, the BSR currently sits within the HSE.

But a new amendment to the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill, passed last week, gives the government power to replace the HSE in this role.

An explanatory statement reads: “This new clause provides a power for the secretary of state to replace the Health and Safety Executive as the Building Safety Regulator and a power to make further provision in connection with such regulations.

“The regulations must be made before the end of 24 months from the day the final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry is presented to parliament, or such later time as may be specified in regulations made before the end of that period.”