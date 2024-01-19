Government has failed to face up to the real cost of fixing London’s housing crisis

In 2021-22, we built just under 3,500 affordable homes, of all types, in the capital. Best estimates suggest that we need to increase that number by more than 10 times to more than 45,000. More than 30,000 of those should be for social rent, the most affordable tenure. If this was accompanied by reforms and investment to facilitate a big expansion in private housebuilding, that would mean more than 75,000 new homes a year in the capital.

The affordable component of that package would cost some £15bn every year across England, for 15 years. That may sound like a tall order. But it is simply how much fixing the crisis will cost. It is also roughly what we spend on housing benefit every year , which goes into the pockets of private landlords, without creating any new assets.

“Perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the 16th housing minister in 14 years is struggling to make an impact on the crisis”

And although the government’s decision to give social rent highest priority within the Affordable Homes Programme is welcome, it represents a zero-sum re-profiling of existing spending, rather than a new commitment. But perhaps we shouldn’t be surprised that the 16th housing minister in 14 years is struggling to make an impact on the crisis.

Unfortunately, Labour is also falling short. Having begun by promising to make social housing the second-largest tenure again (requiring up to 600,000 new social homes), the party is now promising to ‘go net positive’ on social homes within its first year, building more dwellings than are demolished or sold.

This is not an especially difficult task. Ending the Right to Buy or, as Labour has pledged, sharply cutting the discount available to purchasers, would do the heavy lifting here. But although sensible, alone it would not make a dent in London’s housing need.