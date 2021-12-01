Government has ‘persistently failed to learn lessons’ from ‘failed’ green homes schemes, say MPs

In a report published today, the Public Accounts Committee criticised the government’s Green Homes Grant programme and urged ministers to outline the lessons it has learned from the troubled scheme.

Launched in July last year, the Green Home Grant scheme was originally intended to boost the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic by providing funding to retrofit homes, which in turn would create new jobs.

Of the £2bn allocated to the programme, £1.5bn was to be given to homeowners as vouchers, with the rest going to local authorities to carry out energy-efficiency upgrades at the homes of low-income households.

In March this year, the homeowner side of the scheme was scrapped following reports that the programme had been marred by bureaucracy and delays. In February it had been revealed that less than 5% of the budget had been allocated, just one month before the scheme’s original deadline.

In today’s report, the Public Accounts Committee said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) “failure to deliver a viable scheme has damaged confidence in its efforts to improve energy efficiency in private domestic homes”.