Government has ‘persistently failed to learn lessons’ from ‘failed’ green homes schemes, say MPs

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The government must learn from past failed green homes programmes and regain the trust of the industry if it is to meet its climate change targets, a cross-party group of MPs has said.
In a report published today, the Public Accounts Committee criticised the government’s Green Homes Grant programme and urged ministers to outline the lessons it has learned from the troubled scheme.
Launched in July last year, the Green Home Grant scheme was originally intended to boost the UK’s recovery from the coronavirus pandemic by providing funding to retrofit homes, which in turn would create new jobs.
Of the £2bn allocated to the programme, £1.5bn was to be given to homeowners as vouchers, with the rest going to local authorities to carry out energy-efficiency upgrades at the homes of low-income households.
In March this year, the homeowner side of the scheme was scrapped following reports that the programme had been marred by bureaucracy and delays. In February it had been revealed that less than 5% of the budget had been allocated, just one month before the scheme’s original deadline.
In today’s report, the Public Accounts Committee said the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy’s (BEIS) “failure to deliver a viable scheme has damaged confidence in its efforts to improve energy efficiency in private domestic homes”.
Despite “clear warning signs”, the department “proceeded with an unrealistic implementation timescale” and “appointed a contractor without properly understanding whether it could deliver”, the report said.
ICF Consulting Services was employed as scheme administration contractor to implement the digital voucher application system.
The scheme was also criticised for being “overly complex” and failing to “maximise its impact on employment”, despite this being a major priority for the programme.
The Green Homes Grant followed a number of other government energy-efficiency schemes that failed to deliver on their ambitions, including the Green Deal and Renewable Heat Incentive, which were both introduced under then-prime minister David Cameron.
The Public Accounts Committee said BEIS has “persistently failed to learn lessons from previous energy-efficiency schemes”.
Similar to the Green Homes Grant, previous failed schemes “both featured poor uptake by consumers due to their complex scheme design”, the committee said.
BEIS’ failure to learn from past mistakes “calls into question how the department maintains and uses its corporate memory, and whether it is truly learning lessons from the delivery of these schemes”.
The Public Accounts Committee has set out a number of recommendations that is said will help the government to “regain the confidence of consumers and industry if it is to realise the ambitions set out in the recently published Heat and Buildings Strategy”.
Published in October, the Heat and Buildings Strategy outlined a number of programmes to fund the decarbonisation of the UK’s housing stock, including a £450m Boiler Upgrade Scheme and a further £800m for the Social Housing Decarbonisation Scheme.
In order to fulfil the ambitions of the strategy, the Public Accounts Committee is urging BEIS to improve reporting on progress and embed lessons learned from the Green Homes Grant in future programmes.
A government spokesperson said: “As the National Audit Office acknowledged, the Green Homes Grant voucher scheme was designed as a short-term economic stimulus and was delivered during a global pandemic. Despite this, and despite challenges with delivery, all applications have now been processed, meaning almost 80,000 upgrades have been made to homes.
“We have taken the experience of the Green Homes Grant into account when designing new measures, with a commitment to go further and faster by investing £6.6bn in improving the energy efficiency of our buildings, including £1.3bn this year alone to upgrade up to another 50,000 homes.”
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