Government hopes further devolution will help deliver 1.5 million homes target

Deputy prime minister Angela Rayner will address regional mayors, local government and business leaders as she publishes an English devolution white paper this afternoon.

Ms Rayner will say the plans will “put England’s regions centre stage”, according to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG).

The white paper is expected to include new powers for mayors in terms of strategic planning, giving them the ability to guide infrastructure and development projects across areas such as housing, transport and skills.

Currently, all councils in a region must agree to a strategic plan. Ms Rayner will end the need for unanimity, with mayors able to introduce plans unless two-thirds of councils object.