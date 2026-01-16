Government in Northern Ireland to fund energy efficiency upgrades for 1,000 low-income households #UKhousing

Dr Caoimhe Archibald, economy minister, said the money will fund “practical measures” like loft and cavity wall insulation, which will help bring down energy bills and emissions.

The extra cash will go on insulation and other energy-saving measures rolled out by the programme, which is delivered by the Energy Saving Trust on behalf of the Utility Regulator.

She added: “Over 1,600 homes have already benefited from £3.5m of additional support provided by my department in the past two years.

“I am committed to ensuring that no one is left behind as we transition to a greener, more sustainable economy.”

The £8m pot is collected from electricity customers across Northern Ireland. The department runs 11 schemes which are mainly aimed at vulnerable customers.

One of the projects is earmarked for the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE), the country’s largest public landlord.

The Priority PV Scheme pays for half of the cost of a solar panel system, hybrid inverter and battery storage in homes managed by the NIHE.