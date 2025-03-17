Government intervention needed at Bristol block, campaign group says

You are viewing 1 of your 1 free articles
Ministers are being urged to help residents living Barton House due to what a campaign group has alleged is “ongoing mismanagement” by the city council.
Tower Blocks UK has called for central government to step in as some residents of the high-rise building want to relocate over health and safety concerns, including damp and mould.
The 15-storey block has been beset by problems, and a full evacuation took place in 2023 due to “major structural faults”.
The 1950s tower block is a large-panel system (LPS) building, the same as the infamous Ronan Point, which partially collapsed in 1968 after a gas explosion. Four people died and 17 others were injured during the Ronan Point disaster.
Residents returned to 98-flat Barton House around a year ago – some reluctantly – after being told by Bristol City Council it had been declared safe.
However, Tower Blocks UK said that testimonies collected from residents revealed a “community struggling with dire health and safety issues, exacerbated by systemic discrimination from the local authority”.
The campaign group’s new report comes just a few weeks after Bristol Medact, a campaign group of healthcare professionals, and tenant union Acorn, warned of ongoing health problems residents have been experiencing, such as respiratory disease, skin conditions and anxiety.
One resident told Tower Blocks UK that her family faced persistent disruptions from fire alarms and a gas leak, while damp and mould has affected her children’s health, causing school absences and anxiety.
Another resident, a mother-of-two, said her family faced ongoing health issues due to damp and mould, leading to severe eczema and breathing difficulties in her young children.
One tenant reported respiratory issues in her two daughters due to damp living conditions, while her eldest daughter has developed asthma, the group reported.
Another resident described “emotional distress caused by night-time fire alarms that disrupt her family’s sleep and cause panic and further trauma”, the report said.
Tower Blocks UK said: “Bristol City Council’s failure to act decisively and allow these residents to relocate, in our opinion, constitutes a grave human rights abuse and a total failure of social responsibility.”
Danielle Gregory, project manager at Tower Blocks UK, told Inside Housing: “If Bristol City Council doesn’t get a handle of the situation and come up with some resolutions, then MHCLG [Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government] will have to take over.”
A spokesperson for Bristol City Council said: “We’ve acknowledged receipt of Tower Blocks UK’s letter and have confirmed we will provide a substantive response once the contents have been considered.
“We have already committed to update residents of Barton House on a number of recommendations received via another report sharing similar themes as the Tower Blocks UK letter. Work is underway to deliver this update by the end of the month, as agreed with residents and their representatives.”
The Ministry for Housing, Community and Local Government has been contacted for a response.
Earlier this month, Inside Housing reported that more than 200 LPS tower blocks still have a gas supply and may not have had recommended strengthening works carried out.
New to Inside Housing? Click here to register and receive our fire safety round-up straight to your inbox
Already have an account? Click here to manage your newsletters
Related stories