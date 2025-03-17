Government intervention needed at Bristol block, campaign group says

Tower Blocks UK has called for central government to step in as some residents of the high-rise building want to relocate over health and safety concerns, including damp and mould.

The 15-storey block has been beset by problems, and a full evacuation took place in 2023 due to “major structural faults”.

The 1950s tower block is a large-panel system (LPS) building, the same as the infamous Ronan Point, which partially collapsed in 1968 after a gas explosion. Four people died and 17 others were injured during the Ronan Point disaster.