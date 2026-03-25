Government ‘lacks essential data’ to monitor shared ownership affordability, NAO report finds

The report examined the challenges with the current model and how the government is monitoring and improving it, including issues around data quality.

It concluded that the government “lacks essential data to help assess whether shared ownership remains an affordable and well-managed scheme over time”.

The Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) collects information about shared ownership from housing associations and local authorities annually via the Continuous Recording of Social Housing Lettings and Sales (CORE) dataset.

However, the spending watchdog found that CORE does not have a full response rate from shared ownership providers, and MHCLG “does not routinely escalate or enforce cases of non-compliance”.

“More and better data… would enable MHCLG to determine whether the model is affordable over time and to assess risks across the shared ownership lifecycle,” the NAO found.

It recognised that MHCLG has made some improvements to the dataset, including adding questions around partial staircasing in 2023-25, but found that there are “issues with response rates, and therefore data quality”.

However, there are complexities with the shared ownership model that mean customers “can get caught out by issues such as increasing service charges”, and the spending watchdog highlighted the “understanding gaps” for customers surrounding costs for service charges and staircasing.

The report noted that shared owners are well informed about initial affordability but that the “longer-term financial risks when buying their initial share may not be obvious”.