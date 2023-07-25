Government launches £8.9m retrofit training competition

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The government has launched a funding competition that it says will train up to 8,000 people to retrofit and install insulation, in a bid to make homes more energy efficient.
The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) said at the launch of the £8.85m Home Decarbonisation Skills Training Competition on Tuesday that successful training organisations will be able to offer free or heavily subsidised training in energy efficiency measures ranging from loft insultation to draft proofing.
The installer training will lead to an NVQ or equivalent recognised qualifications and there will also be short courses.
DESNZ said the aim is to upskill individuals, build the capacity of the supply chain, reduce household energy bills and emissions, and provide employment opportunities.
Providers will have until 25 August to apply for the funding to deliver the courses. Course places are expected to open later this year.
Training will come in either a retrofit assessor and retrofit coordinator package or an insulation training package.
Lord Callanan, minister for energy efficiency and green finance, said: “Today’s funding will give training providers the opportunity to put on the courses needed to help create the skilled workforce ready to join this rapidly growing market, with people able to benefit from these courses at low or no cost.”
Derek Horrocks, chair of the National Insulation Association and the National Home Decarbonisation Group, said: “Achievement of energy efficiency targets is vital, to ensure that millions of people across the country can enjoy a warmer, healthier home.
“A fundamental requirement for achieving this ambition is building a workforce of sufficient size and skill to deliver.
“Our members look forward to collaborating with all those working to develop green skills and make this competition a success.”
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