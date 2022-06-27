Government launches new Help to Build equity loan

Backed by £140m in government funding, the scheme will grant loans for land and building costs, with builders being required to contribute a 5% deposit.

The government said the scheme, which opened for applications today, is designed to support those who are currently priced out of self-building due to the large amounts of cash needed up front.

On average, self-builders are typically forced to put down a 25% deposit for land and build costs, the government said.

Housing minister Stuart Andrew said: “Through the Help to Build scheme, we will help thousands more people onto the property ladder by giving them the opportunity to build homes that are perfectly tailored to their needs and in the communities they want to live in.”