Government launches new Help to Build equity loan

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Ministers have launched a new Help to Build scheme, which will fund equity loans for people in England wishing to build their own homes.
Backed by £140m in government funding, the scheme will grant loans for land and building costs, with builders being required to contribute a 5% deposit.
The government said the scheme, which opened for applications today, is designed to support those who are currently priced out of self-building due to the large amounts of cash needed up front.
On average, self-builders are typically forced to put down a 25% deposit for land and build costs, the government said.
Housing minister Stuart Andrew said: “Through the Help to Build scheme, we will help thousands more people onto the property ladder by giving them the opportunity to build homes that are perfectly tailored to their needs and in the communities they want to live in.”
The scheme is being launched as part of the government’s response to an independent review of scaling of self and custom housebuilding, which was published by MP Richard Bacon last year.
Mr Bacon’s review found that the sector could deliver between 30,000 and 40,000 new homes per year and included recommendations for the government to meet this number.
In its response to the review, the government has agreed to set up a specialist unit within Homes England to bring forward more self and custom-build plots on regeneration projects across the country.
Ministers have also agreed to bring forward legislation through the Levelling Up and Regeneration Bill to promote self-building, including a review of the National Planning Policy Framework.
Meanwhile, the Modern Methods of Construction Taskforce will promote the use of modular factory-built homes to boost custom homebuilding.
Mr Bacon said he was “pleased” by the government’s “warm” response to his review.
“Making it easier for people to build or commission their own homes, helps to promote a more diverse housing market with more real choice and control for consumers,” he added.
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