Government launches new service for leaseholders to track Building Safety Fund progress

Through the new Leaseholder and Resident Service, which aims to speed up the process of removing unsafe non-aluminium composite material (ACM) cladding from the highest-risk buildings, leaseholders in tower blocks will have access to updates on the status of their building’s application to the government’s Building Safety Fund.

As part of the process, leaseholders will be given a unique code to track their building’s progress.

The government said the online portal, launched today, will expose building owners who are failing to take action to fix their properties by making the process more transparent.

The move follows housing secretary Michael Gove’s building safety announcement last week, during which he promised leaseholders statutory protection from non-cladding costs.

He also said he would force developers to foot a £4bn bill to remove unsafe cladding from buildings between 11 and 18 metres tall.