Government makes changes to building regulations in drive to see new build housing emissions cut by 30%

DLUHC has announced changes to building regulations which aim to cut new build emissions by almost a third #UKhousing

Emissions from other new buildings, including offices and shops, will be reduced by 27%.

The new regulations will require new CO2 emissions from new build homes to be around 30% lower than current standards.

Five new approved documents have been published, along with an entirely new Approved Document O which covers overheating and will come into force in six months from the date of publication on 15 June 2022.

According to the DLUHC, all new residential buildings, including homes, care homes, student accommodation and children’s homes, must also be designed to reduce overheating, making sure they are fit for the future and protect the most vulnerable people.

Improvements to ventilation will also be introduced to support the safety of residents in newly built homes and to prevent the spread of air-borne viruses in new non-residential buildings.

Rough sleeping and housing secretary Eddie Hughes said: “Climate change is the greatest threat we face and we must act to protect our precious planet for future generations.

“The government is doing everything it can to deliver net zero and slashing CO2 emissions from homes and buildings is vital to achieving this commitment.

“The changes will significantly improve the energy efficiency of the buildings where we live, work and spend our free time and are an important step on our country’s journey towards a cleaner, greener built environment.”