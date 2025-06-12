Government makes strides towards housing delivery – but must prioritise social rent

Infrastructure spending was not limited to transport, and allocation for land remediation to deliver new housing schemes will hopefully tackle a key blocker for development. We hope to see further details included in the upcoming 10-year Infrastructure Strategy.

It is not enough to just deliver housing – we must also ensure our existing stock is high quality and sustainable. Improving energy efficiency in our homes is not only vital for reaching net zero, but also key to reducing household energy bills.

We have long called for the government to prioritise retrofitting through a national strategy – a long-term plan and investment programme for upgrading the energy efficiency of our housing stock. The government’s commitment to its manifesto pledge to invest in the Warm Homes Plan, an initiative aimed at upgrading the housing stock in the UK, is therefore welcome.

Introduced by the Conservatives in 2022, Labour pledged to double the amount invested in it to £13.2bn by 2029. The plan offers grants and loans for boiler and insulation upgrades, with the aim of improving energy efficiency and lowering heating costs. We recently signed a joint letter urging the government to not institute cuts to this programme. While this funding falls short of what is needed, it is a step in the right direction. “It is not enough to just deliver housing – we must also ensure our existing stock is high quality and sustainable”

Notably missing from the announcement was a comprehensive injection of resources to support planning departments, which experienced one of the most severe cuts in terms of real-terms budget allocation from 2010 to 2020. Research shows that spending on planning is still down 40% from 2010-11, and this lack of resources has had a clear impact on the ability to recruit and retain skilled staff. Government data shows that 97% of local authorities reported planning skills gaps.

Access to design expertise is an integral issue, and there is clear evidence of need: 54% of local authorities reported skills gaps, specifically in urban design and architecture. We know that design skills are integral for the Government to achieve its ambition of delivering 1.5 million homes, and Skills England’s own analysis of current and future skills demands highlights that the government’s growth ambitions will require an increased number of architects. With research by Checkatrade estimating that 1.3 million new skilled workers will be needed to deliver the Government’s housing and net zero targets, it is crucial that capacity within the construction sector is tackled as a priority. One way of doing this is through the use of offsite manufacturing methods, which can speed up construction and reduce onsite labour. To support this, the Government should examine the role of incentives to promote greater uptake.

Additionally, to ensure we have a pipeline of architects to help deliver these ambitions, we need to support universities and open up the profession through different routes to the architects register. One way to do this is through providing additional spend for architectural education, while reinstating funding for Level 7 architecture apprentices of all ages would also make a significant difference.