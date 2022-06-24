Government ‘minded’ to intervene at council after HRA cash misspent

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The government has announced that it is “minded” to send commissioners into Nottingham City Council after it was discovered the local authority had unlawfully spent up to £40m ringfenced for its Housing Revenue Account (HRA).
In a statement published yesterday, local government minister Kemi Badenoch said that the government had reached the decision following the publishing of two independent reports that “paint a deeply concerning picture of serious historic financial and governance failings” within the local authority.
This includes the discovery of “unlawful accounting practices”, which saw the council transfer an estimated £40m from its HRA to its general fund between 2014 and 2021, Ms Badenoch said.
As a result of these failings, Ms Badenoch said that housing secretary Michael Gove is “minded” to appoint commissioners “to exercise certain and limited functions as required” for a period of two years.
The council is now being invited to make representations on the government’s proposals by 7 July, before a final decision is made.
The government’s plans will see commissioners transferred powers associated with the governance and scrutiny of strategic decision-making by the council and the strategic financial management of the local authority, as well as the power to appoint statutory officers.
Ms Badenoch said that she hoped it would not be necessary for the commissioners to use these powers, but that they “must be empowered to do so if they consider that required improvement and reforms are not being delivered”.
The government said it intends to appoint Sir Tony Redmond as the lead commissioner. Mr Redmond is current chair of the independent improvement and assurance board set up by the government in January 2021 in response to the problems identified within the council.
Issues at Nottingham City Council emerged in 2020 when a review of the council’s energy company, Robin Hood Energy, identified what Ms Badenoch described in her statement as “serious governance failings, poor risk management and the pursuit of commercial ventures which had resulted in a significant budget gap and low levels of reserves”.
In December 2021, the council then discovered that it had used money that made up part of its HRA fund to fund non-housing activities, which is prohibited by government rules.
The Chartered Institute of Public Finance and Accountancy (CIPFA), which conducted an investigation following the discovery, estimated that the council may have misspent up to £40m.
In yesterday’s statement, Ms Badenoch said that Mr Gove believes the HRA issue is a “serious setback” and “is concerned that further serious issues may yet be uncovered which could have a severe impact on the authority’s ability to maintain and increase the momentum of the required improvements”.
David Mellen agreed with the government that the HRA issue was a setback, but said it was important “to understand that we brought the matter to light ourselves as part of our work to tighten up our financial and governance arrangements”.
He said the council has already “taken swift and direct action to address the issue, including seeking the necessary ministerial direction to pay the money back into the HRA”.
In light of the improvements the council has been making, it is “clearly disappointing” that the issue “has led to the government taking the action it has”, he added.
Ms Badenoch said the government “recognises the actions taken by the current chief executive to address the unlawful HRA expenditure since it was first identified in December last year”.
“However, whilst the building blocks of recovery have been put in place, there are many difficult decisions ahead and the scale of the challenge cannot be underestimated,” she added.
Mr Mellen said he understood that the situation “will be a major concern for city residents, council staff, our partners and local businesses” but said the council is “committed to working with commissioners on any further improvements we need to make”.
Mel Barrett, chief executive of Nottingham City Council, said that the council welcomed the proposed appointment of Sir Tony as lead commissioner, adding that it will provide “reassurance and continuity”.
She said the fact that the commissioners are to be appointed for two years, rather than the normal three, “is recognition of the progress we have already made over the last 18 months”.
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