Government ‘minded’ to intervene at council after HRA cash misspent

In a statement published yesterday, local government minister Kemi Badenoch said that the government had reached the decision following the publishing of two independent reports that “paint a deeply concerning picture of serious historic financial and governance failings” within the local authority.

This includes the discovery of “unlawful accounting practices”, which saw the council transfer an estimated £40m from its HRA to its general fund between 2014 and 2021, Ms Badenoch said.

As a result of these failings, Ms Badenoch said that housing secretary Michael Gove is “minded” to appoint commissioners “to exercise certain and limited functions as required” for a period of two years.

The council is now being invited to make representations on the government’s proposals by 7 July, before a final decision is made.

The government’s plans will see commissioners transferred powers associated with the governance and scrutiny of strategic decision-making by the council and the strategic financial management of the local authority, as well as the power to appoint statutory officers.